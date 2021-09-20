Former KMA Mayor Osei Asssibey Antwi moves to head NSS

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed outgoing mayor of Kumasi, Osei Assibey Antwi as the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme.

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, dated September 17, 2021.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Executive Director of the Ghana National Service Scheme (the Scheme), pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Scheme, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” a part of the letter read.

Mr. Assibey Antwi was seen as a favourite for the KMA job, until he pulled out of the race for unknown reasons.

Some sources say he may have been convinced to bow out of the race with a promise of another appointment.

The news of his appointment as acting head of the NSS, means that he will be the successor for Mustapha Ussif, the MP for Yagaba-Kubori, who has already been appointed the Minister for Youth and Sports.

