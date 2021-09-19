Tema Central NPP supporters shut down party office, burn tyres over MCE appointment

Some aggrieved members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) including executives in the Tema Central Constituency in the Greater Accra are on rampage following the appointment of Yohanny Ashietey as the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema.

The supporters have shutdown the party office and started burning lorry tyres to express their displeasure over the appointment of the nominee.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe announced Sunday September 19, 2022, the appointment of Yohanny Ashietey to occupy the position as Tema Mayor.

Few minutes after the appointment, some members of the party took to the streets, pouring out their anger of the snubbed of their constituency Chairman, Charles Boateng who they believed was more qualified for the position than all the applicants.

The party supporters said they have suspended the mass registration of members in the constituency because they have never had a single appointment since NPP was formed although they have worked for the party to return to power and won all polling stations in the constituency in the last two general elections.

According to them, they see no essence of sacrificing for the party and getting nothing in return, therefore they have stopped working for the party in the Tema Central.

First Vice Chairman of Tema Central Constituency, Sylvester Yankey mentioned that they have been denied appointment for long albeit suffering enough for the party.

They believed their chairman was denied the position because of tribal line being towed by the Tema Traditional Council.

“We don’t want any appointment except the MCE position. We are demonstrating to tell the President that we are not happy with the nomination that he has made in Tema. Winning an election is a major contributing factor to who becomes the next President and MCE thereby if we have done 100 percent of both why must we be denied the second when the President got the first.

“We are demonstrating to tell the President that we have ceased to work for the party. He should go and bring the traditional rulers to come and do the work for him since he listens and believes in them more than us. Thanks,” Prince Ayim Nuamah- Assistant Secretary stated.

Meanwhile, the former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ningo-Prampram, Jonathan Paanii Doku has thanked the President for giving him the opportunity to serve him during his first term.

He has assured the President his readiness to work for him anytime he is called upon.

Below is a statement he issued.

Appreciation to President Akufo-Addo

I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for giving me the opportunity to serve in his first term of Office.

I must say that it was refreshing serving under a great leader like him and through his guidance, I learnt a lot in terms of local governance.

I wish to further submit that NPP is a big family and thus, whoever is nominated by the president must be given the full support to succeed because the bigger picture is victory for the NPP Party in 2024.

Furtherance to the foregoing, I wish to pledge my unflinching support for the New DCE nominee whilst also thanking the good people of Ningo-Prampram for their support and prayers during my tenure as the DCE.

SIGNED:

Jonathan Teye Doku

Outgoing DCE, Ningo-Prampram