Central Gonja: I'm certain you will succeed — Outgoing DCE to successor

Outgoing DCE for Central Gonja on your immediate left, Hon. Mustapha Mahama and the new nominee on your immediate right, Mr. Iddrisu Salia Kamara.

Listen to article

The outgoing District Chief Executive for Central Gonja Assembly of the Savannah Region, Mustapha Mahama, has congratulated Mr. Iddrisu Salia Kamara on his nomination as the new DCE for the District.

According to him, he is certain about Mr. Kamara's capability to further steer the development agenda of the area while assuring his availability in any form when needed.

"I am very certain you will surely succeed and continue to push Central Gonja to a higher level. In handing over office to you, I wish to assure you of my availability in any form needed for your success and that of the district", he revealed.

He also added that it is a great opportunity for any one to head the day to day administration of a District for the development of the area.

He urged residents of the District to support Mr. Salia Kamara to propel the developmental agenda of government to greater height.

"I also wish to urge each and everyone to give you all that is required for your success in the office", he emphasized.

The new nominee, Mr. Iddrisu Salia Kamara, was the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the NPP for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency after succeeding his brother who was billed to represent the party in the parliamentary elections but died in a car crash with two others.