MMDCEs list tension: Police deployed nationwide to curb protests

The Ghana Police Service has deployed personnel nationwide to curb any disturbances that may arise following the release of the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

This was made known by the acting Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

ACP Kwesi Ofori in a Citi News interview said the police will do everything possible to ensure that the country’s peace is not disturbed.

He added that all the 14 police divisions in the Greater Accra Region have been supported with personnel from the Regional Command to ensure they’re up to the task.

“The police administration has directed all the 18 Regional Commanders to make sure that they deploy personnel in the respective regions and ensure that they halt any attempts to disturb the peace of the country.”

“Therefore, the police have increased their presence and visibility, especially in Accra. All the 14 divisions in Accra have deployed personnel across and the region’s command has also given them support, and we are monitoring development closely.”

In a related development, police have arrested four leaders of the Concerned Youth of Odododiodoo Constituency , who led a street protest on Saturday, September 18, 2021, against President Nana Akufo-Addo's decision to appoint former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Sackey, as the next Mayor of Accra.

According to the police, the protesters were arrested for causing public disorder at Jamestown.

“The police have arrested four persons for allegedly causing public disorder at Jamestown in Accra.”

“The four are Salaami Abubakari, 36, Daniel Opare Oman, 43, Edward Holm, 38, and Daniel Clottey, 41 years old. The ringleaders led scores of people to allegedly block a road at Jamestown by burning car tyres, further creating a sense of fear and disorder,” police added in the statement.

