Students of Institute of Business Management and Journalism trained, oriented on electronic banking

The Students' Representative Council of the Institute of Business Management and Journalism has today reinforced its welfare commitment to its students in a partnership deal with the United Bank of Africa (UBA).

Students per the arrangements will be entitled to easy access to loans, credits and other financial assistance.

According to the SRC President, Eric Murphy Asare, this is an innovative undertaking of a rarity seeking among other things a mutually beneficial relationship between the Institute and the bank.

He explained the productive partnership and orientation are to create an opportunity for students of IBM&J to have electronic accounts with the bank and to open students to future opportunities from the banking company.

The students were taken through banking orientation and procedural accounts creation, and explore the opportunities in having visa cards, e-switch and availability for students to acquire loans to aid them to pay their school bills as part of the exercise.

The SRC President, Eric Murphy Asare praised the Relationship officers at United Bank for Africa for coming in at the right time and for such initiative and promises to work hand in hand with the bank to explore more opportunities for his colleague students.

Mrs Karen Boansi, the relationship officer of, UBA KNUST branch also thanked the students for coming in their numbers and praised the SRC for such a relationship and promise to offer any financial support to ease the burden of the council and the students at large in the best possible way they can.