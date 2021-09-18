ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.09.2021 Social News

Taifa-Burkina: 32-yr-old man allegedly commit suicide over GHS 2,000 debt

Taifa-Burkina: 32-yr-old man allegedly commit suicide over GHS 2,000 debt
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Residents of Taifa-Burkina in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have been thrown into a state of shock at the death of 32-year-old Richard Bonzi.

Richard's lifeless body was found in his grocery shop raising suspicions.

The family and residents suspect suicide.

They describe the manner of his death as shocking, as he was an amiable personality who held no grudges.

918202150604-typbsferqm-body-11q.jpeg

However, the girlfriend of the deceased with whom he had planned marriage, Victoria Abu, told Citi News that Richard early threatened to commit suicide citing financial challenges in repaying a loan of GHS 2,000.

Police in Taifa have deposited his body at the police hospital mortuary.

They say investigations into the cause of Richard's death have begun.

While unable to confirm immediately if it is a case of suicide, the police say it will not rule out the possibility.

---citinews

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Collapsing Akyem Oda’s Chief Palace demolished
18.09.2021 | Social News
National Security arrests man for allegedly leaking WASSCE papers
18.09.2021 | Social News
Cargo truck accident blocks section of Accra-Nsawam highway
18.09.2021 | Social News
E/R: Suspected robber shot dead in failed bank robbery
18.09.2021 | Social News
Search Committee for a new coach of the Black Stars submits report to GFA
18.09.2021 | Social News
Human error major contributor to road crashes – Road Analyst
18.09.2021 | Social News
Fire guts Akim Oda Chief Palace, less than 72hours of Ada Market fire outbreak
18.09.2021 | Social News
Part of N8 road under construction caves in at Assin Endwa
18.09.2021 | Social News
 C/R: Accident involving water tanker kills 39-year-old woman
18.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line