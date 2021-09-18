ModernGhana logo
Dan Botwe to drop MMDCEs list on Sunday

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Local Government Minister, Mr Dan Botwe is expected to publish the final list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on Sunday, September 19.

The Minister will announce the names at a press conference to be held at the Ministry of Information auditorium.

The full list of the new MMDCEs will be uploaded onto the Ministry of Information portal for the public to access.

Ahead of the big announcement, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is urging Ghanaians particularly members of the party to accept the President's appointees.

The Director of Communications of the NPP Yaw Buaben Asamoa has also asked all Ghanaians to accept the final list of MMDCEs yet to be released.

According to the former lawmaker for Adentan, the public should disregard the list circulating in a section of the Ghanaian media.

“The list will be announced by Monday,” he said, adding that “accept the final list that will be announced.”

Gabby Othcere Darko, a leading member of the NPP urge members of the party not to treat the new list as a do or die affair.

“The only list which matters will be put out Sunday. This is not a do or die affair. The President appoints and he does so not to deliberately disappoint anyone but to get his work done. It is that simple. Let’s live with it and make progress,” he said in a tweet on Saturday, September 18.

