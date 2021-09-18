ModernGhana logo
Search Committee for a new coach of the Black Stars submits report to GFA

The Three-member Search Committee appointed by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to make recommendations for a new coach of the Black Stars on Thursday, September 16, submitted their report to the GFA.

The Committee made up of Vice President Mr. Mark Addo, Dr. Ransford Abbey and Alhaji Salifu Zida Shaibu was given three days to find a new coach and Assistant(s) for the Black Stars following the dismissal of Charles Akonnor on Monday.

Following the submission of the report, the next steps would include finding internal alignment with relevant stakeholders and decision making by the Executive Council before signing of the contract, official announcement, and unveiling.

Ghana currently have three (3) points after the two opening matches in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

The Black Stars will take on Zimbabwe in a double header in October 2021

GNA

