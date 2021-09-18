2021 WASSCE: New dates announced for physics, business management papers

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced new dates for writing the Physics and Business Management papers as part of the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

WAEC in a statement said the Physics exam will be taken on Friday October 1, 2021, while the Business Management exam will be written on October 7, 2021 at 8.30am and 1pm respectively.

Last week, WAEC announced that it had rescheduled the two papers after detecting a possible leakage of the questions on social media and on “rogue” websites prior to the exams that was due on last Wednesday.

“The cheating social media groups were in full swing prior to the conduct of the mathematics and the English language papers on 9th and 13th September,” the Head of the Council's Test Administration Division, George Ohene-Mantey, said earlier.

Read WAEC’s statement below:

---citinews