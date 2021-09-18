ModernGhana logo
18.09.2021 General News

EPA , UNDP to strengthen cooperation on climate action towards a green recovery

By Praise Nutakor || Contributor
UNDP RR, Angela Lusigi, presenting a re-usable shopping bag to the EPA Director, Hon. Henry Kokofu
The Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana, Dr. Angela Lusigi commended the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the country’s updated ambitious climate action plan: the nationally determined contribution (NDC), and called for its implementation to serve as a building block for an inclusive and green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

She made the suggestion when the Executive Director of the EPA, Hon. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, paid a courtesy call on the UNDP.

“The NDCs offer an important blueprint for climate action that can spur economic growth, technology transformation, job creation and address key social inequalities that are critical for COVID-19 recovery. As governments take bold action to address COVID-19, it is also a good opportunity for Ghana to mobilize more resources, especially from the private sector for the implementation of its NDC to ensure equitable, and resilient growth”, noted Dr Lusigi.

The UNDP Resident Representative also expressed UNDP’s commitment to continue to work collaboratively with the EPA to strengthen capacity to upscale strategic innovations and digitalization to facilitate EPA’s operation particularly on e-waste management towards transformation and resilience building.

The Executive Director of the EPA, Hon. Kokofu expressed his agency’s appreciation to the UNDP for the long-standing cooperation between the EPA and UNDP. He thanked the UNDP for its support in facilitating the implementation of various multilateral agreements on climate action, phasing-out of ozone-depleting substances and on mercury management.

Hon. Kokofu also briefed Dr. Lusigi on the country’s preparation for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be hosted by the UK in October. He commended UNDP for its support towards Ghana’s participation.

“We want to thank UNDP for supporting Ghana’s preparations for the COP26 and we are looking forward to use this year’s summit to explore new opportunities and frontiers of promoting green transition within the context of sustainable development at all levels,” noted Hon. Kokofu.

The discussion at the meeting also touched on the status of implementation of various ongoing joint initiatives including the steam boiler programme under the Performance Based-Payment mechanism, which is one of the innovative financing schemes being tested by UNDP to promote private sector engagement in climate finance. Under the steam boiler programme, selected small and medium-sized manufacturing companies in the food and beverage industries in Ghana, will be supported to adopt clean fuels and energy efficiency improvement practices to achieve higher boiler performance.

The EPA and UNDP will also continue to collaborate on the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, following the signing of the historic agreement between the Government of Ghana and Switzerland, to enable the adoption of green and low carbon technology solutions including improved cook stoves and solar PV installations, across Ghana.

9182021122029-wbreuihuto-participants-of-the-meeting

