I’m a nice person, just that I am a no nonsense person' – Hawa Koomson

Listen to article

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson has said she is a nice person to be with, contrary to claims that she is a difficult person in life.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has been tagged by her political opponents as deviant following an alleged shooting incidence she was reported to have been involved in ahead of last year’s elections .

But she said on Thursday September 16 that “Hawa Koomosn is a nice person, just that I am a no nonsense person.”

She further noted that women in Ghana’s political terrain are considered as prostitutes by their male counterparts.

According to her, women have had to ensure severe hardship and verbal abuse meted out to them by their male counterparts.

This situation, she said must stop because they have what it takes to govern a country.

She expressed optimism that her party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will produce either a female president or vice in the near future to demonstrate to the world that the NPP is a party that gives women opportunity to serve.

“A female politician goes through a whole lot of embarrassments. They think if you are a female and are a politician you are a prostitute. Why do you have to say it? We are not.

“We are fighting for our place in politics and in governance. There is no way we can do very good politics and governance in our country without women participating.

“I contested against a male in 2012 and 2016 and the kind of insults. To the extent that I was told my three children have different fathers which is not true. I have three children with the same man my husband.

“To me, it is high time we moved away for refusing women their rightful place when it comes to politics . This is within our political party and our opponents.

“Political offices are not too sensitive for women to hold. I know there will be a time in this country that we will have a female president or even a female vice. We saw it in the last elections when the NDC went in for Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman .

“I think NPP is rather more in the position to do it this than the NDC. In future even it will happen it will be in the NPP, we have a lot of great women in our party,” she said on the Good Evening Ghana Programme.

---3news.com