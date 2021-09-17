Nungua JHS student who led group to beat teacher fined GH¢ 1,800

An Accra Juvenile Court has sentenced a final year student of the Nungua Kroma Two Junior High School, who led a group to assault a teacher for punishing him, to a fine of GH¢ 1,800.

The student, in default, would serve three months jail term.

He had denied conspiring with 15 other men to assault the teacher for punishing him for his failure to do his homework, but the Court, at the end of trial, found him guilty.

The Prosecution called five witnesses to make the case.

It earlier told the Court that the convict (name withheld) had refused to do his homework and after he was punished, he dashed home to call 15 other young men, who allegedly stormed the school in a Sprinter bus and attacked the teacher, inflicting wounds on his face.

The teacher, Mr Moses Onyameasem, was rescued by his colleagues and rushed to the LEKMA Hospital, Accra, where he was treated and discharged.

After the attack, the mother of the pupil was also alleged to have gone to the School and verbally assaulted the teacher, prosecution said, adding that the development led to the closure of the School.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, at about 1215 hours, the teacher, accompanied by Mr Roger Asempa, the Head Teacher, went to the Police Station to report the assault.

The teacher reported that earlier at about 1200 hours, a student in his class and 15 other young men from the Nungua Town came to the School in a bus to physically assault him.

Prosecution said a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical attention, whilst a joint stakeholder meeting was held over the incident.

GNA