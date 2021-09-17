ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.09.2021 Crime & Punishment

Nungua JHS student who led group to beat teacher fined GH¢ 1,800

Nungua JHS student who led group to beat teacher fined GH¢ 1,800
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

An Accra Juvenile Court has sentenced a final year student of the Nungua Kroma Two Junior High School, who led a group to assault a teacher for punishing him, to a fine of GH¢ 1,800.

The student, in default, would serve three months jail term.

He had denied conspiring with 15 other men to assault the teacher for punishing him for his failure to do his homework, but the Court, at the end of trial, found him guilty.

The Prosecution called five witnesses to make the case.

It earlier told the Court that the convict (name withheld) had refused to do his homework and after he was punished, he dashed home to call 15 other young men, who allegedly stormed the school in a Sprinter bus and attacked the teacher, inflicting wounds on his face.

The teacher, Mr Moses Onyameasem, was rescued by his colleagues and rushed to the LEKMA Hospital, Accra, where he was treated and discharged.

After the attack, the mother of the pupil was also alleged to have gone to the School and verbally assaulted the teacher, prosecution said, adding that the development led to the closure of the School.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, at about 1215 hours, the teacher, accompanied by Mr Roger Asempa, the Head Teacher, went to the Police Station to report the assault.

The teacher reported that earlier at about 1200 hours, a student in his class and 15 other young men from the Nungua Town came to the School in a bus to physically assault him.

Prosecution said a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical attention, whilst a joint stakeholder meeting was held over the incident.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Police arrest taxi thief at Achimota
17.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Technician jailed 15 months in absentia over recruitment scam
17.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Anloga: Fisherman grabbed after stabbing 71-year-old man to death at Atito
17.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
NIB banker arrested for alleged defiliment
17.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Labourer remanded for robbery with toy gun and cutlass
16.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Tailor jailed 10 years over land fraud
16.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Unemployed jailed 10 years for Marijuana
16.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Mafi Aflokope killer suspects remanded again
16.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court adjourns case involving student and banker over unlawful access to stored communication to October 5
15.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line