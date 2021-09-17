ModernGhana logo
17.09.2021 Social News

Police appeal to public to assist with information to locate kidnapped pregnant woman

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Western Regional Police Command is appealing to the general public to assist investigations into the kidnapped pregnant woman in Takoradi by providing any information that will be helpful.

A 28-year-old woman, Mrs. Josephine Simons went missing on Thursday morning after leaving the house to go for a routine walk in her neighborhood as part of preparations for the delivery of her unborn baby.

Subsequently, her mother received a phone call from some unknown persons who demanded for a ransom before they release her.

With a report filed at the Takoradi Police Station, investigations have intensified today to locate and safely bring home Mrs. Josephine Simons.

Speaking to Citi News, Public Relations Officer for the Western Regional Police Command, ASP Olivia Adiku has called on the public for help

“The police have commenced investigations. We have spoken with the husband and gone on the route the wife took. We are trying to get the telcos to give us the location, and they want us to bring a court order, so we are working to get a court order. We are appealing to the public to assist us with any information on the matter,” she said.

A similar plea has been made by Emmanuel Ackoh who is the brother-in-law of Mrs. Josephine Simons.

He told Citi News, “We are appealing to the public to help us. She is fair coloured, and not too tall. She is 9 months pregnant, and a seamstress at the market circle… The people that allegedly kidnapped her called her mother around 1:00 pm to tell her that she is with them, so they were asking for a ransom. Since then, we’ve not heard from them again.”

