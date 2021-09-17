Physics tutor at Achimota School found dead

Listen to article

A physics tutor at the Achimota Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region has been found dead.

According to information gathered, the tutor identified as Clifford Nkrumah allegedly committed suicide and was found hanging on the ceiling in his room on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

“…the incident happened yesterday [Thursday] in the school. He was found hanging on the ceiling in his room,” DSP Juliana Obeng who is Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed to Citi News.

After he was discovered hanging in his room, a report was filed to the Police who took up the matter and deposited the body at the Police Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The Accra Regional Police Command has already opened investigations into the death of a 48-year-old Physics tutor and are keen on uncovering what really happened.