ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.09.2021 Headlines

Breaking News: National Security 'smells' possible clashes over new MMDCEs list release, directs REGSEGs to be on high alert

Breaking News: National Security 'smells' possible clashes over new MMDCEs list release, directs REGSEGs to be on high alert
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Information available to this portal suggests there may be agitations in some parts of the country that may degenerate into clashes and other form of violence before or after the list of the new Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) is made public this weekend.

This was contained in a circular to the Regional Security Council members that got leaked.

It stated, "There are indications of possible clashes ahead of the announcement of MMDCEs in part of the country. REGSEC, MUSEC and DISEC are hereby edged to be on high alert to pre-empts breach of peace in the respective areas. Regards.”

The report by the National Security, if true, places a burden on REGSECs across the country to work extra hard to avert any possible clash between feuding factions among members of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Civil Society Organizations and security analysts have said the delay in releasing the names of the appointees would heighten tension among party members.

By this report from the National Security, ModernGhana sources has explained that, supposed the report is credible, the President may have to postpone the release of the new MMDCEs today until REGSECs, MUSECs and DISECs have reported back to the National Security to be prepared to take full control of the grounds.

The National Security circular has been published below:

917202140701-1i830o4bbv-8110fe12-74b7-4df8-b478-4e23045413bf.jpeg

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
“Our target is to achieve preeminence in African football” — Togbe Afede
17.09.2021 | Headlines
ECOWAS imposes travel ban, freezes financial assets of Guinea coup leaders
17.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo fly to Guinea to talk to coup leaders
17.09.2021 | Headlines
Sunyani: Sex workers beat man to death for refusing to pay after 'enjoyment'
17.09.2021 | Headlines
W/R: Woman in final month of pregnancy go missing at Takoradi
17.09.2021 | Headlines
Awutu Senya: NDC secretary butchers youth organiser for pocketing GHS600
16.09.2021 | Headlines
Portions of Akim Oda chief’s palace collapses
16.09.2021 | Headlines
Final funeral rites of Bawumia’s mother on October 24
16.09.2021 | Headlines
President Alpha Conde broke ECOWAS Charter in spite of behind the scene engagements — Ayorkor Botchway
16.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line