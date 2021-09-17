Breaking News: National Security 'smells' possible clashes over new MMDCEs list release, directs REGSEGs to be on high alert

Information available to this portal suggests there may be agitations in some parts of the country that may degenerate into clashes and other form of violence before or after the list of the new Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) is made public this weekend.

This was contained in a circular to the Regional Security Council members that got leaked.

It stated, "There are indications of possible clashes ahead of the announcement of MMDCEs in part of the country. REGSEC, MUSEC and DISEC are hereby edged to be on high alert to pre-empts breach of peace in the respective areas. Regards.”

The report by the National Security, if true, places a burden on REGSECs across the country to work extra hard to avert any possible clash between feuding factions among members of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Civil Society Organizations and security analysts have said the delay in releasing the names of the appointees would heighten tension among party members.

By this report from the National Security, ModernGhana sources has explained that, supposed the report is credible, the President may have to postpone the release of the new MMDCEs today until REGSECs, MUSECs and DISECs have reported back to the National Security to be prepared to take full control of the grounds.

The National Security circular has been published below: