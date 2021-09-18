Accra Zongo Youth Chief congratulates Aziz Futa

Alhaji Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa

Listen to article

The Greater Accra Zongo Youth Chief, Alhaji Yerima Salim Ango on Thursday, September 16, 2021, congratulates Alhaji Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, the National Nassara Coordinator on his appointment as a member of the Governing Council of the Ghana Immigration Service.

Alhaji Yerima Salim Ango took to his Facebook page and shared Alhaji Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa's picture and wrote: "I send loads of congratulations to a friend and brother Alhaji Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa on your appointment as a member of the Governing Council of the Ghana Immigration Service" he noted.

"As someone of Hausa Fulani extraction and a native of Nima, I believe you are better placed to appreciate and deal with problems especially relating to discrimination of your own people. When one joins politics, I believe it is for opportunities like this, to be of service to their own people, and I believe H.E. the President took that in consideration in your appointment to this position.

"May Allah be with you and may you rise to the occasion. Congratulations again."

The National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Aziz Haruna Futa was inaugurated as a member of the governing council of the Ghana Immigration Service.

He was among some 13-members who were sworn in at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.