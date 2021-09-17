ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.09.2021 Headlines

Sunyani: Sex workers beat man to death for refusing to pay after 'enjoyment'

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Sunyani: Sex workers beat man to death for refusing to pay after 'enjoyment'
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Some women suspected to be sex workers have beaten a man to death at Sunyani-Newtown in the Bono Region.

The man believed to be in his early 30s is alleged to have slept with one of the sex workers but refused to pay after the encounter.

The angry sex worker called in some of her colleagues who joined in to attack and punish him.

After severe beatings, the man who is yet to be identified by name fell unconscious and has sadly died.

The Sunyani District Police was subsequently alerted and have locked up the house where the incident happened as a crime scene.

According to information gathered from sources, the body of the deceased has been sent to the Sunyani Regional Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the Police has arrested one of the sex workers as well as the landlord of the house where the incident happened.

They will assist in the investigations while the police work to bring anyone involved in the beating to book.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Breaking News: National Security 'smells' possible clashes over new MMDCEs list release, directs REGSEGs to be on high alert
17.09.2021 | Headlines
“Our target is to achieve preeminence in African football” — Togbe Afede
17.09.2021 | Headlines
ECOWAS imposes travel ban, freezes financial assets of Guinea coup leaders
17.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo fly to Guinea to talk to coup leaders
17.09.2021 | Headlines
W/R: Woman in final month of pregnancy go missing at Takoradi
17.09.2021 | Headlines
Awutu Senya: NDC secretary butchers youth organiser for pocketing GHS600
16.09.2021 | Headlines
Portions of Akim Oda chief’s palace collapses
16.09.2021 | Headlines
Final funeral rites of Bawumia’s mother on October 24
16.09.2021 | Headlines
President Alpha Conde broke ECOWAS Charter in spite of behind the scene engagements — Ayorkor Botchway
16.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line