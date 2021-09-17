ModernGhana logo
17.09.2021 Education

Eduwatch petitions CID to investigate WASSCE leaks

An education think tank, Africa Education Watch that has been on the heels of WAEC and Ghana Education Service (GES) has taken its activism a notch higher.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CSO hinted of petitioning the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the sources of the “overnight and dawn leakage” of five exam papers.

The leak papers are Physics paper 2, Food and Nutrition 3, English Language 2, Elective Mathematics 2 and NAPTEX English Language 2.

Unfortunately, ModernGhana could not get exactly what the petition entailed as the CSO would not reveal it.

“We are unable to share the content of our Petition since it could interfere with investigations,” it said in a Facebook of the Executive Director Kofi Asare.

His action is right in line with the yearning of many Ghanaians as everybody wants to know who exactly is behind the numerous leaks.

While parents are lamenting the psychological challenges accompanying the rescheduling of the exams papers, other Ghanaians are also looking at the huge cost of printing new papers for the entire candidates.

Others also, are pointing accusing fingers at the West Africa Examination Council, citing them for negligence.

Meanwhile, all Ghanaians want is proper delivery and accountability by the exam body and Eduwatch seems to be ready to fight that battle.

It said “We will keep working with state agencies to improve accountability and credibility in Ghana’s pre-tertiary assessments sector.”

Read what the Executive Director wrote on his Facebook page below:

Earlier today, we petitioned the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department to investigate the source of the overnight and dawn leakage of 5 papers including today’s re-scheduled Physics paper 2, Food and Nutrition 3, English Language 2, Elective Mathematics 2 and NAPTEX English Language 2.

We are unable to share the content of our Petition since it could interfere with investigations. We will keep working with state agencies to improve accountability and credibility in Ghana’s pre-tertiary assessments sector.

©️Africa Education Watch

