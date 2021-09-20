Elect competent persons as MMDCEs for better development — Keta NCCE to Assembly members

Togbe Hatsu lll, Dufia of Dzita who doubled as the Keta Municipal Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Volta region is urging the Assembly members to elect Municipal Chief Executives and the District Chief executives on merit.

He asked them to consider nominees who have the development of the area at heart and do away with politics and the affluence of nominees.

According to him, many Assembly members are tilted towards a particular direction which sometimes results in many of them making wrong choices and decisions.

He said, the Assembly members are representatives and messengers of the various electoral areas and they must always consult their electorate before electing MMDCEs in their various municipal and district assemblies.

Togbe Hatsu lll continued that, many Assemblymembers sometimes take the advantage of the confirmation of MMDCEs nominees to make money.

According to him, most of them demand huge sums of money before approving nominees.

"This is not the period for the assembly members to be demanding money before electing persons to occupy the offices at the assemblies. They must be responsible representatives of the doctorates", he added.

He said this on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 on Keta based Jubilee Radio on the program "Time with NCCE" monitored by ModernGhana News.

He continued that, due to the huge amount spent during campaign time, most MMDCEs are always concerned about regaining all money spent.

"It may be that the person borrowed to pay for the seat, and he or she will do everything possible to get those monies back and this will result in low productivity."

He also advised that resourceful persons should be given the mandate to hold the positions to bring the needed development to the people.

"Resource persons such as educationists, lawyers,health practitioners, farmers, Chiefs, Fisherfolks, accountants, constructors ect must be given the nod in the assemblies to provide various advice from different angles."

He added that,30 present of government appointees must not be selected base on politics and job for the boys but rather the competence of the person.

Togbe said he will be very happy if good and hardworking persons are given the chance to hold the position of the MMDCEs for better developments.