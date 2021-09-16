National Cohesion does not happen by chance – NCCE Akatsi South

Listen to article

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), as part of its mandate to sensitized the citizenry on the provisions of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana is embarking on Town Hall Meetings, Cinema Shows, Engagements with identifiable groups, and community information centre announcements on national cohesion and inclusive participation in governance.

Akatsi South Directorate organized one such Town Hall Meeting at Wute to sensitize the citizenry on the theme: Empowering Ghanaians to Stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation. The NCCE is collaborating with the Ministry of National Security is undertaken this project.

In his welcome address at the Town Hall Meeting, Rev. Vincent Adzika, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of the NCCE, stated that it is not by chance that great nations are bound together amid challenges and individual differences.

He said National Cohesion could be a success when citizens of the nation who belong to different groups and social statuses deliberately desire to come together with the consciousness of mutual dependence to build a peaceful country.

In his opening, Mr. Kenneth Kponor, the Volta Regional Director of the NCCE, showered praised on the Wute community for their commitment to civic education activities.

He added that being security conscious is our civic responsibility. Landlords and Landladies should know to whom they are renting the rooms. Drivers should be sure of the kind of loads they accept to convey on behalf of unknown persons.

Mr. Kponor remarked that before Ghana can be safe and free from violent crime and external aggression, it will take the conscious effort of the citizenry to unite and report criminal elements and their activities in our communities.

Chief Superintendent Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, assured the participants of his office commitment to fight crime in the municipality and will need their support to volunteer vital information that will help eliminate criminal activities in the country, with the assurance that their identity will be kept secret.

Chief Superintendent Dzineku encouraged the citizens to try the Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism (ADR) to help reduce the number of cases at the Police Station and Court. He added that cases such as Rape, Defilement, Murder, and Drug-related cases should be reported to the police without delay.

The Assemblymember of the Wute Electoral Area Hon. Wisdom Akpabli encouraged the citizens to hide under the Whistleblowers Act, 2006 (Act 720) and report criminal elements in society.

Torgbui Agbakpe IV, who chaired the Town Hall Meeting, urges participants to be law-abiding and give out the necessary support to law enforcement agencies to guide Ghana’s young democracy from external aggression safely.