Portions of Akim Oda chief’s palace collapses

Portion of the Chief of Akim Oda’s Palace in the Eastern Region has collapsed.

The incident comes four days after the Akim Oda Central Market was razed by fire.

According to residents, they noticed some cracks in the building on Wednesday and cautioned passers-by not to go close to the structure.

No casualty was recorded.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News said cracks on the palace had become apparent, and that they were certain that the building would soon collapse especially with the onset of the rains.

They said efforts were made to ensure that no one went close to the structure.

“From the morning to this afternoon, we made efforts to ensure that children do not walk near the place due to the cracks we had seen for some time now.”

Another resident said, “we have known about the cracks for a long time now, and it had increasingly become dangerous. Just this afternoon we were going about our normal duties when we heard a loud sound, and it was the palace that had completely collapsed.”

The Assembly Member for Aseneye Old Town electoral area, Papa Yaw Amoah, who spoke to Citi News said, the remaining structure must be immediately pulled down to ensure the safety of residents.

“We saw the dangers about two weeks ago. I am from the palace, and so I decided to inform NADMO, but they did not act swiftly. They said they were writing to the state council on the matter. I called the MCE yesterday [Wednesday], and told him about the possibility of the building collapsing. Out of my own pocket, I bought warning tapes and taped the building to warn passers-by about the dangers and that is what has saved us, otherwise there would have been casualties. I want authorities to pull down the entire structure because it is currently a major threat to residents,” he said.

---citinews