Achimota Police arrest car thief who intoxicated taxi driver

The Achimota Police has announced that it has arrested Evans Arhinful, the passenger who intoxicated a taxi driver and stole his car earlier this year in July.

On 7th July, 2021, at about 6:30 pm, the victim, a taxi driver picked up a passenger from Shiashi to a hospital near Achimota.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the passenger asked the driver to wait for a while, as he attends to a friend on admission. He added that on his return, he will send him to his final destination.

Supsect Evans Arhinful then offered the driver a drink whilst he waits for him. Unknown to the driver, the drink had been spiked with an intoxicating substance.

The driver became unconscious, some minutes later after taking the drink. He woke up and realized that his vehicle, a Chevrolet Aveo with registration number GE 9457-21 had been taken away.

All his efforts to locate the whereabouts of the vehicle yielded no results before subsequently he reported the case to the Police.

Following investigations, the Police identified suspect Evans Arhinful as the culprit who intoxicated and stole the taxicab at Achimota.

He has now been traced and finally arrested in Koforidua where he tried to use the same criminal tactics to steal another vehicle.

According to the Police, he has been brought to the Achimota station and will soon be arraigned before court soon.