ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.09.2021 Social News

Achimota Police arrest car thief who intoxicated taxi driver

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Achimota Police arrest car thief who intoxicated taxi driver
Listen to article

The Achimota Police has announced that it has arrested Evans Arhinful, the passenger who intoxicated a taxi driver and stole his car earlier this year in July.

On 7th July, 2021, at about 6:30 pm, the victim, a taxi driver picked up a passenger from Shiashi to a hospital near Achimota.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the passenger asked the driver to wait for a while, as he attends to a friend on admission. He added that on his return, he will send him to his final destination.

Supsect Evans Arhinful then offered the driver a drink whilst he waits for him. Unknown to the driver, the drink had been spiked with an intoxicating substance.

The driver became unconscious, some minutes later after taking the drink. He woke up and realized that his vehicle, a Chevrolet Aveo with registration number GE 9457-21 had been taken away.

All his efforts to locate the whereabouts of the vehicle yielded no results before subsequently he reported the case to the Police.

Following investigations, the Police identified suspect Evans Arhinful as the culprit who intoxicated and stole the taxicab at Achimota.

He has now been traced and finally arrested in Koforidua where he tried to use the same criminal tactics to steal another vehicle.

According to the Police, he has been brought to the Achimota station and will soon be arraigned before court soon.

916202173759-m6htl8w331-89ae08d9-9954-446c-a410-bd49b418c88b

916202173759-8dt2wkivvq-f41a3637-afab-4972-a2e0-08149c26dfe0

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kwesimintsim: Scrap dealer found dead with hands tied
16.09.2021 | Social News
Parliament urged to investigate roles played by SEC/EOCO in Menzgold closure
16.09.2021 | Social News
Ritual murder: Taxi driver remanded for another two weeks
16.09.2021 | Social News
Premix fuel suspension: Fisherfolks accuse fisheries Ministry of being selective
16.09.2021 | Social News
Sandema Police 'beg' for fuel to boost patrol duties
16.09.2021 | Social News
Man found dead in River Asuyeboah
16.09.2021 | Social News
Most projects monitored by PIAC, Queenmothers lack coordination
16.09.2021 | Social News
W/R: Minister didn’t ask MMDAs to contribute to his father’s funeral – RCC
16.09.2021 | Social News
Leave campus by midday of September 18 – Ashanti Region Security Council order KNUST students
16.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line