Unemployed jailed 10 years for Marijuana

A 30-year-old unemployed man has been sentenced to 10years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for possessing 47 wraps and a handful of wrapped dried leaves of cannabis.

Samuel Adomako, charged with possessing narcotic drugs, pleaded not guilty.

However, the Court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, found Adomako guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.

According to the Court, it had considered Adomako's plea for mitigation and handed down the minimum sentence and the fact he has no previous conviction.

Adomako, a father of two, had earlier informed the Court that he dealt in shoes but business was not good and he had resorted to the selling of the cannabis to make a living.

He therefore prayed the court to have mercy on him.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah said the complainant Police Chief Inspector B.O. Adjei, was the station officer of Adabraka Police Station.

Police Chief Inspector Haligah said Adomako resided at Odorna, near Adabraka in Accra.

Prosecution said on August 28, 2019 at about 2:30pm, the station Officer and two other policemen on their normal patrol duties, spotted Adomako at Odorna Market with dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

Prosecution said he was arrested with 47 wraps and about a handful of unwrapped dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The Prosecutor said the said dried leaves were sealed in the presence of the accused, now convict, and an independent witness. The dried leaves were forwarded to the Forensic Lab for analysis and a report was produced.

