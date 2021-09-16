ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.09.2021 Headlines

President Alpha Conde broke ECOWAS Charter in spite of behind the scene engagements — Ayorkor Botchway

President Alpha Conde broke ECOWAS Charter in spite of behind the scene engagements — Ayorkor Botchway
Listen to article

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway has refuted assertions that ECOWAS was silent while ousted President Alpha Conde changed Guinea’s constitution to prolong his term of office.

She said there were some “behind the scene engagements” with the ousted President but he “veered off.”

“As we all know, some Heads of States have veered from the Chatter and gone for a third term, president Alpha Conde is one such.
“Let me state that when something like this happens, let us not assume that behind the scenes there is nothing happening. A lot of engagements go on,” she said.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway added that all the member countries of ECOWAS who have signed onto the Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance are bound by the terms therein.

“That in itself is a commitment to ensure that we all stick to democracy, constitutional rule and good governance,” she explained.

Critics blamed ECOWAS largely for the mutiny that happened in Guinea.

What fuelled their criticism was the endorsement West African Heads of States gave to Mr. Conde’s impunity by attending his swearing-in ceremony.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
WASSCE leaks: Two teachers dragged to court in Oti
16.09.2021 | Headlines
WAEC exam leakage: Minority pushes for bi-partisan Committee of Inquiry
16.09.2021 | Headlines
I’m married and I have a girlfriend, both my wife and girlfriend know this – Odike
16.09.2021 | Headlines
'Ghanaians are angry with the hypocrisy of economic experts who keep changing their mouth' – Mahama
16.09.2021 | Headlines
Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: Young man grabbed for allegedly kidnapping 12-year-old girl
16.09.2021 | Headlines
I'll consider it if Ghanaians want me to lead — Ken Agyapong opens up on presidential ambition
16.09.2021 | Headlines
We can’t ‘force’ government to publish Ejura Committee report – Vladimir
16.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo finalises list of new MMDCEs; official announcement coming
16.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo Addo, Mahama clash in Koforidua
15.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line