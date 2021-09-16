WASSCE leaks: Two teachers dragged to court in Oti

A teacher in the Oti region has been fined 65 penalty points amounting to GH780 for taking a picture of an exam paper whiles invigilating on Monday.

Musa Mohammed, a Maths teacher who was on an invigilation duty was supposedly asked by his colleague Felix Ocloo, an English teacher to snap a picture of the questions and send it to him.

Luck however eluded him as he was spotted by the external invigilator from WAEC, Ephraim Nukpedzi. The latter immediately informed the police and caused the arrest of Musa.

At the court on Wednesday, Musah who pleaded guilty to attempting to leak the paper was fined 65 penalty units which amounted to GH780 but his accomplice Felix Ocloo pleaded not guilty and has been asked to reappear on October 11, 2021.

The actions of the two teachers come at a time when the whole nation is grappling with the rampant leaks of WAEC exam questions.

WAEC announced on Wednesday that they had put in place some tight measures to prevent further leaks.

Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum said he has been asked by the President to do whatever they have to, to stamp out exam malpractices in the country.

“We have discussed with WAEC and we are even talking about serialization which means there can be about five to 10 versions of the same test…so we are talking to WAEC about a number of things,” he told Emefa Apau on the Midday News on Joy Fm.