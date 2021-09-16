Wisconsin University Tescon calls on YEA CEO, plans to embed YEA Job Centre on Wisconsin Tescon App finalized

The Wisconsin International University College branch of the Tertiary Educational Students' Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (TESCON) yesterday took their re-branding to break the eight-year political cycle agenda to the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, Esq.

The purpose of the visit was for the new executives to officially introduce themselves and also discuss among other things such as youth development, employment and the need for government to support Ghanaian youth to actively engage in leadership positions.

Also, top on the agenda was on how to embed the YEA Job Centre into the Wisconsin TESCON Mobile Application which will be launched in the coming weeks.

The hardworking Chief Executive tasked the IT department of his outfit to liase with the Wisconsin TESCON IT Coordinator, Nana Kofi to collaborate to integrate the two systems within the shortest possible time.

Lawyer Kodua as he is affectionately called expressed his commitment to the desire of the executives to re-brand Wisconsin TESCON towards breaking the eight-year political cycle. He also pledged to support WIUC TESCON towards the realisation of their vision and gave them GHc2,000 as his support for the development of the Mobile Application.

The TESCON President, Prince Sadat, on behalf of the executives, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Kodua Frimpong for his support and wise counsel and further pledged to make TESCON attractive to all by the end of their tenure.

Other executives present were Benny Ato Sam (Vice President), Gabriel Nyarko (Organiser), Villey Acheampong (Research Officer), Stephen N.N Anum (Communications Director) and Florence Sackey (Deputy Women’s Commissioner).