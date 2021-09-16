ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.09.2021 Headlines

Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: Young man grabbed for allegedly kidnapping 12-year-old girl

Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: Young man grabbed for allegedly kidnapping 12-year-old girl
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

ModernGhana News can report that a young man (name withheld) who is believed to be in his late twenty's is in police grips of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Police of the Savannah Region for allegedly kidnapping and locking up a 12-year-old minor.

The victim is reported to have gone missing for several days after leaving home to hawk drinks in the Sawla township.

After several announcements on radio and information centres yielded no results, the mother of the victim embarked on a door to door search for her daughter.

On the third day of the search, lo and behold, the victim's sandals were found at the entrance of the room of the young man who is currently in police custody.

Alarmed by what she saw, the mother of the victim knocked at the door of the young man but no response.

The co-tenants of the young man directed the mother to the worksite of the culprit where he was fetched.

When asked to open the room, the culprit reportedly said the keys to the room was missing.

It took the intervention of the Police in Sawla to break the door of the room where the victim was found lying unconscious after allegedly been drugged.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for examination for medical examination and treatment.

Reports say there is currently pressure on the police and family of the twelve-year-old victim to discontinue the legal case against the culprit by some influential persons including politicians.

Arrangements are currently underway by the Sawla Police Command to transfer the culprit to the Tamale High Court for trial instead of the Bole District Magistrate Court.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
WAEC exam leakage: Minority pushes for bi-partisan Committee of Inquiry
16.09.2021 | Headlines
I’m married and I have a girlfriend, both my wife and girlfriend know this – Odike
16.09.2021 | Headlines
'Ghanaians are angry with the hypocrisy of economic experts who keep changing their mouth' – Mahama
16.09.2021 | Headlines
I'll consider it if Ghanaians want me to lead — Ken Agyapong opens up on presidential ambition
16.09.2021 | Headlines
We can’t ‘force’ government to publish Ejura Committee report – Vladimir
16.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo finalises list of new MMDCEs; official announcement coming
16.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo Addo, Mahama clash in Koforidua
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Tuesday September 21 declared as public holiday
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Probe National Security, Police Headquarters, others Owusu Bempah mentioned in his 'bribery' sermon — Osofo Kyiri Abosom to gov't
15.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line