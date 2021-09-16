We can’t ‘force’ government to publish Ejura Committee report – Vladimir

A member of the Justice Koomson Committee that probed the Ejura disturbances, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso says it is unfair to ask the committee to pile pressure on government to publish the Ejura report.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Antwi Danso said the committee is done with its work, hence the onus now lies on the government to make the report public.

“Our work ended with the submission of our findings to the government, and it ends there. I will still insist that it is not our duty to demand the publication of the report. Legally, we don’t have the right… It is also not fair,” he said.

The three-member committee was constituted by the Interior Minister, Ambros Dery, at the behest of President Nana Akufo-Addo, and tasked to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of social activist, Kaaka and the ensuing unrest in Ejura.

The committee held public hearings for close to two weeks and subsequently submitted its report to Mr. Dery over a month ago.

Ghanaians have in the past few weeks been demanding the publication of the report.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, had earlier said the findings of the committee will be made public by the end of this week.

“The President has instructed that we publish the report so perhaps before the end of this week or next week, we will be publishing the report in full and at the same time also announcing the implementation measures that come along with that publication,” the Minister said on Point Blank on Eyewitness News.

Mr. Nkrumah also indicated that the findings were subsequently handed over to the Attorney General for advice.

“The President asked the Attorney General to look at it and give advice on a number of things, which will become clearer when implementation starts. The Attorney General has completed the study of the committee's report.”

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, earlier in July 2021, directed the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry following the killing of two people and the injuring of four others by soldiers during a protest against the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka Macho.

---citinews