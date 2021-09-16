ModernGhana logo
16.09.2021 Social News

Leave campus by midday of September 18 – Ashanti Region Security Council order KNUST students

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has ordered that students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) must leave campus by midday of September 18, 2021.

The decision has been taken after the Security Council of the Regional Coordinating Council picked up intelligence that some groups of unruly students are planning to disturb the peace on campus on the eve of vacation.

“With the exception of foreign students and students permitted by the Management of the University to stay, all students are to leave the KNUST campus by midday of 18th September, 2020.
“Security personnel will be visibly stations on the University Campus to ensure peace and security and prevent any unruly behavior by any group of students,” a statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has said.

According to the release, security personnel will be stationed in the school ready to deal with any student or students group that decide to engage in disturbance of any kind.

“...if students decide to misbehave and engage in acts of indiscipline and criminality, they will be handled in accordance with the law. Any student who flouts the law, with offence bordering on criminality, will have criminal investigation opened against him or her and prosecuted before a court of competent jurisdiction.
“Acts of indiscipline and vandalism will no longer be tolerated at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology,” the statement has stressed.

Find below the release from the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council:

9162021113936-txobredq5l-whatsapp-image-2021-09-15-at-7.42.56-pm-696x937.jpeg

9162021113956-wbreuigtto-whatsapp-image-2021-09-15-at-7.42.56-pm-1-696x972.jpeg

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

