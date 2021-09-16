PHOTOS: Dampare, other top Police officers commiserate with bereaved Bawumia

The Acting Inspector-General Police (Ag. IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare was joined by other members of the Ghana Police Service last Monday to commiserate with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after the passing of his mother.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia sadly passed on in the early hours of Monday in Accra days before her 84th birthday.

To join the several Ghanaians in extending condolence to the Vice President, IGP George Dampare and other members of the Police Management Board visited Dr. Bawumia at his Kande Residence to pay their respects.

The POMAB members who accompanied the Ag. IGP included the Director-General (D-G), Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno; D-G National Protection Department (NAPD), COP/Mr. Patrick Atampugre Akolgo; D-G Special Duties, COP Mr. Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe; D-G Human Resource Department (HRD), COP Mr. Frederick Adu Anim; D-G Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), DCOP Mr. Francis Aboagye Nyarko; D-G Operations, DCOP Mr Mohammed Fuseini Suraj and D-G Welfare, DCOP Habiba Y. A. Twumasi-Sarpong (Mrs).

Others were D-G Public Affairs Directorate (PAD), ACP Mr. Kwesi Ofori; D-G Police Intelligence Department (PID), ACP Faustina A. K. Andoh-Kwofie (Mrs.); Chief Staff Officer (CSO), Chief Superintendent Mr. Alex K. Safo-Adu and the Director Legal & Prosecutions (L&P), DCOP Mr. Wilfred Boahen Frimpong.

Check out photos of the visit below: