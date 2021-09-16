ModernGhana logo
Abesim Murder: Police awaits victims’ full autopsy report

The Prosecution in the Abesim Murder case says post mortem of the two children allegedly killed by Richard Appiah has been conducted.

It said what the police was waiting for was the autopsy report.

Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane, the Prosecutor, said a full autopsy results from the pathologist would enable them to build on a duplicate to be forwarded to the Attorney General's office for advice.

Chief Inspector Anane, therefore, prayed the Kaneshie District Court for a short adjournment.

The Court obliged the request and remanded Appiah into police custody.

Appiah, who was without legal representation, is expected to reappear on October 5.

He is accused of killing two children and storing their body parts in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region.

The Court has preserved Appiah's plea, after he was charged with two counts of murder.

The accused person allegedly murdered Louis Agyeman and Stephen Sarpong.

Some body parts and intestines believed to be that of his victims were retrieved in a farm.

GNA

