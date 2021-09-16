'We don't support violence' — Owusu Bempah’s church apologises for harassing, blocking journalists in court

Listen to article

The church of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has apologized to journalists who were harassed and prevented from entering the Accra Circuit Court on Monday, September 13.

There was drama at the Circuit Court in Accra when the Head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, arrived for a hearing on Monday.

Some of his church members who accompanied him tried to stop journalists from filming his arrival.

However, the police administration has since apologized to the media for the incident.

The acting Director-General of the Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, in a statement indicated that a team is currently studying the footage of the alleged assault of some journalists to identify the alleged perpetrators for immediate prosecution.

“We apologize unreservedly for this inconvenience and wish to give the assurance that journalists will be fully protected and allowed to do their work at all times, including the subsequent coverage of this case.”

“We will continue to do everything possible to deepen the cordial Police-Media relationship.”

But the Church, also in a press statement issued on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, said the incident is regrettable, condemnable, and was not sanctioned.

“Glorious Word Power Ministries International has learnt with regret an attack on some journalists reportedly meted out by some people believed to be sympathizers of Apostle D. Isaac Owusu Bempah at the premises of Circuit Court, Accra on September 13, 2021.”

“We humbly wish to indicate that as a church, we do not support any form of violence.”

It also apologized to the journalists who were heckled, the media houses, and the Ghana Journalists Association.

“The church would like to render an unqualified apology to all affected journalists, media houses, and the Ghana Journalists Association.”

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, granted bail to Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and four others.

They were granted bail to the tune of GHS200,000 each with two sureties.

They are also supposed to report to the police every Friday until the case is determined.

---citinews