Parents, society urged to support Girls in school with pregnancies

Mrs Ellen White, Coordinator for Girls education at the Techiman Municipal Education Directorate has urged society and parents to support girls who got pregnant or have delivered whiles still in school.

Mrs White noted that girls who got pregnant while in school should not be seen as nuisance or liabilities in society but should rather be encouraged to reform from the mistakes they might have committed, saying they are still productive human resource that when given the chance to develop would contribute immensely towards good economic growth of the country.

Mrs White made the remark in an interview with this reporter at Techiman on Wednesday after a meeting with pregnant, mother school girls, heads of educational institutions and parents to encourage them to continue supporting girls with such problems in the society.

She expressed optimism on the development of girls in the Bono East region as all girls including those who delivered reported back to school in their numbers.

In a research carried by the directorate, Mrs White hinted that about 33 girls were pregnant during the last academic year and out of the number 30 of them returned to school after childbirth.

Mrs White mentioned that to encourage the mother girls to stay in school she personally presented some items including baby diapers and wipers, soap and nose mask.

Bbicycles were also presented to girls at the Koforidua Sereso in the Tanoso circuit of the Techiman Municipality.

Mrs White indicated that the motive for this move was to ensure the school re-entry policy achieve its aim by bringing all pregnant girls back to school.

She entreated all pregnant girls to feel a sense of belonging and rebuild self-esteem.