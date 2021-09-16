Kintampo North MP commissions boreholes in 5 communities

In just nine months of assumption of office, some communities in the Kintampo North constituency are beginning to witness some developmental progress under the Member of Parliament, Honorable Joseph Kwame Kumah.

On Tuesday 14th September 2021, Honorable Joseph Kwame Kumah commissioned five boreholes in Kadelso, Kunsu, Adomatifi, Tandine and Kawampe.

The construction of the mechanized boreholes was through a partnership with Al-Yakuut Walmarjan, a non-governmental organization with the Kintampo North legislator contributing to the project from his personal sources pending the disbursement of the MP’s Common Fund.

Leaders and inhabitants of the beneficiary communities were full of praise for the MP considering his outstanding achievements within his short period of office.

The five boreholes commissioned are part of 13 boreholes to be constructed as part of the partnership with the NGO. Additionally, five mosques are also to be constructed as part of the initiative with one of them fully completed.

Present at one of the commissioning ceremonies, the National PRO of the Fulani Community in Ghana Mallam Thal Moro commended the MP for his good works and assured him of the support of his people.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremonies, Honorable Joseph Kwame Kumah assured the people of his unwavering commitment to propelling the developmental agenda of the constituency.

He called for the unity and support of the constituents to ensure the realization of his vision for the people.