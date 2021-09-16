ModernGhana logo
CK Akonnor sack: Frustrated Hopeson Adorye speaks anyhow because his marriage is in crisis — Sports Journalist

By Reporter
Well-versed Sports Journalist Ibrahim Babaginda has taken a swipe at an ardent member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a leader of Fixing Ghana Movement; Hopeson Adorye for threatening the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the sack of CK Akonnor as head coach of the Black Stars.

Prior to the sack of CK Akonnor as the head coach of the Black Stars on Monday, Hopeson Adorye indicated that the former was 100% staying indicating that no one should dare remove the coach.

Mr Adorye threatened that, "GFA will not be allowed to sacrifice and bury him after pre-negotiating fixed matches and dubious players call ups. You can't impose yourself on coach CK Akonnor because we know your colours within the GFA set up; If GFA makes any decision to sack CK Akonnor everybody else will follow because Ghana is bigger than GFA."

Reacting to Mr Adorye's statements as a panelist on Focal Sports Show on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Ibrahim Babaginga said, "I will forgive Hopeson Adorye...this is because any man whose marriage is in crisis speaks out of frustration."

The host of the show, Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja who was not enthused with Babaginda's comments quickly asked him to retract and apologise.

