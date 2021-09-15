ModernGhana logo
15.09.2021 Headlines

Akufo Addo, Mahama clashed in Koforidua

President Akufo Addo and former President John Dramani met over the weekend in Koforidua.

The two leaders were in the Eastern Regional capital to attend one week's funeral observation of two industrious sons of the land.

The two leaders both attended the one-week funeral observation of Nana Agyei Twinie I, Executive Officer of Mac Dic Royal Hotel who was also a Traditional ruler in Akyem Abuakwa.

Former President John Mahama proceeded to the one-week funeral observation of the late Oyokohene who was also a former Member of the Council of State Nana Kodua Kesse II held at Koforidua Oyoko.

President Akufo Addo, wasn’t able to attend the same but the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for New Juaben North, Nana Agyei Boateng were however seen at the one-week observation of Oyokohene.

Former President John Dramani Mahama was accompanied by Professor Naana Opoku Agyeman, 2020 running mate, Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of Opposition NDC among other party officials.

TOP STORIES

