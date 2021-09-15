2021 teacher licensure examination rescheduled to October

The National Teaching Council (NTC) has pushed the date for the sitting of the 2021 teacher licensure examination from September to October.

NTC had scheduled to conduct the exams from 23rd and 24th September 2021, but the exams will now be held on 23rd and 24th October 2021.

According to the NTC, the postponement is to enable it to complete work on the Test Prep Portal, which will enable candidates to practise adequately before writing the examination.

It also announced that the Koforidua Asokore SDA College of Education Centre has been moved to the Presbyterian Women College of Education (PWCE), Aburi in the Eastern Region.

“All other centres remain the same,” it added in a press statement.

“All candidates are advised to adhere to this new development. We deeply regret any inconvenience caused,” the statement added.

This is not the first time NTC had postponed such an exam . In 2020, the NTC rescheduled the date for the writing of the exams from September to October.

---citinews