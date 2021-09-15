ModernGhana logo
Nyaho Tamakloe blasts ‘confused’ GFA over approach to look for new Black Stars coach

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has described GFA administration as ‘confused’ after they sacked Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor and tasked a 3-man committee to find his replacement within 72 hours.

Following Akonnor’s sacking on Monday, a 3-man committee led by GFA Vice President, Mark Addo, was quickly assembled and given 72 hours to find his successor.

According to Nyaho Tamakloe, it is impossible for the committee to use three days to find a competent coach for the national team.

“The FA itself is confused; totally confused,” he said.

“The three days they gave these three gentlemen to look for a new coach doesn’t make sense to me.

“Either they already have a coach in mind, or these gentlemen can never get us a good coach within that period. Mark my words,” he said.

Reports have emerged that Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac, is the frontrunner to be appointed the next Black Stars coach for a second spell.

“Milo” was first in charge of Ghana between 2008 and 2010 where he led the country to the CHAN 2009 final, AFCON 2010 final, as well as the quarter-finals of the 2010 world cup.

