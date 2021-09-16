Ghana needs the love lubricant – Bishop Dr. Monyo

Listen to article

The General Overseer and Founder of the Christ Healing Hand Ministry International (CHHMI), Bishop Dr. Aaron Godwin Monyo has cautioned some men of God, politicians and musicians against unnecessary rancour over supremacy.

This comes in the wake of accusations and counter-accusations among Pastors, politicians and musicians on social media.

According to him, if there is any need for attack and reprisal attack, it must be against the devil, not ourselves.

“Today, some Pastors are fighting their colleague pastors. Ghanaian society struggles because of this. To a large extent, everyone preaches virtue but practices vice. There hasn’t been a week in the history of this country, where Pastors wouldn’t have an issue with other pastors. Can we build a prosperous nation with this ill-motivated behaviour? The body of Christ needs unity hence a line in the good book which says that they all may be one”, he indicated.

Bishop noted that in a country where the street is flooded with wrongdoing, the onus lies on Pastors, politicians and musicians to use their office to change the status quo. “Enough of the bickering. Instead, let’s channel our resources into preaching peace. When love reigns, crime would be brought to the barest minimum. It is this simple; when you love your neighbor as yourself evil thoughts wouldn’t be part of you”, he stated.

He made this known during his one-week crusade tour in the Northern Region. In all, he visited over 20 remote villages to preach the gospel in order to inspire a generation.

Last year for instance, he donated items worth GHS50,000 to the Ho Prisons in the Volta Region. Bishop continues to make giant strides in Ministry because of his level of wisdom and the simplicity to which he attaches to doing the things of God.

Bishop has therefore, admonished all and sundry to be mindful of their behaviour today. “There is always a reward here even before you go to be with the Lord. Where do you belong if you fall dead today? Let’s be guided by this principle and work assiduously in impacting our generation through our craft”, he advises.

Dr. Monyo is a renowned man of God, who has raised over 300 pastors and apostles across the length and breadth of the country.