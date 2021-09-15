ModernGhana logo
15.09.2021 Social News

WASSCE exam leaks: Let’s invite international assessors to break WAEC monopoly – Kofi Asare

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Africa Education Watch Executive Director Kofi Asare
The Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Mr. Kofi Asare is advocating for the use of international examination assessors to put the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on its toes to tackle issues of examination papers leakage.

WAEC on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, announced that it has rescheduled Physics 2 and 1, as well as Business Management 2 and 1 papers in the ongoing West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for candidates.

The decision was taken after a section of the examination papers reportedly leaked.

Speaking to Joy FM this evening, EduWatch Executive Director Kofi Asare has made key recommendations he believes will help to curb the problem.

According to him, although all hands are needed to fight the problem, it is very crucial to breaking the monopoly of WAEC to put the outfit on its toes to seal all holes that lead to the leakage of its examination papers almost every year.

“WAEC needs help from all of us. Even our students in school are doing all they can to get the papers before the exam. So the parent, the teachers and everyone should advise wards to study rather than looking for exam papers,” Kofi Asare shared.
He added, “It will be difficult to get rid of people at WAEC because they work with third parties. We need to hold people in WAEC accountable when these things happen. Inviting other international accessors to come in will help fight this menace. It will break the monopoly and put WAEC on its toes.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education on its part is considering the serialization of examination questions as one of the many measures to tackle the problem.

In addition, GES is looking at digital examination as a possible solution to the leakage of exams in the country.

