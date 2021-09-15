Transferring Sexually molesting teachers to another school is non-starter, they'll continue their acts there – Africa Education Watch

Listen to article

Africa Education Watch has disagreed with the transfer of teachers indicted for sexual misconduct.

The education think tank made the remark following recommendations made against some teachers at the Kaneshie Senior High Technical School accused of sexual impropriety.

In a Citi News interview, the Africa Education Watch’s Executive Director, Kofi Asare, said, “transferring the teachers will not be consistent with the GES’ codes of conduct.”

“The punishment being recommended to one of the teachers which is a transfer is a non-starter,” Mr. Asare stressed further.

“Somebody with a record of sexually molesting students should not be transferred to another school to continue that act.”

Mr. Asare also said, “the GES will have to intervene in the disciplinary processes taking place at the Kaneshie Senior High School.”

Mr. Asare was speaking on the case in which five teachers at the Kaneshie Senior High Technical School have been accused by some female students of sexual impropriety.

Authorities of the school have since probed the accusations and presented their findings to the Ablekuma Central Municipal Education Directorate.

A committee report from the Kaneshie Senior High Technical School has revealed that students have accused five teachers of sexual harassment, including some who professed their love to these students and touched them inappropriately.

