Africa Education Watch petitions CID to probe alleged WASSCE leaks

Education think tank, Africa Education Watch has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over alleged massive leaks in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“Earlier today, we petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department to investigate the source of the overnight and dawn leakage of 5 papers including today's re-scheduled Physics paper 2, Food and Nutrition 3, English Language 2, Elective Mathematics 2 and NAPTEX English Language 2,” it said in a statement.

The petition comes after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced that extracts of questions for the elective Mathematics 2 paper and Section 'A' of English Language 2, were circulated on some social media platforms prior to the examination.

WAEC however said the circulation was not extensive.

The Council also rescheduled two papers –physics and business management.

Although the exact reason for the rescheduling of the papers which were set to be written on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, was not given when the West African Examinations Council addressed a press conference on the matter, some stakeholders attributed the decision to fears of leaked examination questions.

The Executive Director of African Education Watch, Kofi Asare, had previously claimed that the Food and Nutrition Practical paper had leaked.

However, WAEC disputed these claims.

WAEC previously considered suing Africa Education Watch over a report on its assessment of the 2020 WASSCE.

WAEC said the report contained inaccuracies and was misleading.

The report alleged a number of irregularities witnessed during the period of the examination.

The 2020 WASSCE faced some leaks, and confidential information on examiners was also leaked.

This prompted a report to be made to the Cyber Crime Department of the Ghana Police Service by WAEC.

---citinewsroom