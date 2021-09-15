ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.09.2021 Headlines

Probe National Security, Police Headquarters, others Owusu Bempah mentioned in his 'bribery' sermon — Osofo Kyiri Abosom to gov't

Probe National Security, Police Headquarters, others Owusu Bempah mentioned in his 'bribery' sermon — Osofo Kyiri Abosom to gov't
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Founder of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Sofo Kyiri Abosom is asking government to investigate institutions and persons Reverend Owusu Bempah mentioned in his viral bribery sermon.

The Leader and Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries allegedly mentioned to his church members that he always pay monies to top persons in the Police Service, National Security and some government officials to shield him anytime he runs into problems.

In reaction, Sofo Kyiri Abosom is asking the institutions and persons mentioned in the video to come out and debunk the man of God’s comments if his comments are false or be investigated.

“I have pleaded that Owusu Bempah must be bailed but when that is granted he himself and the Police Service, National Security and the Office of the President must all come clear because until then the entire nation will believe what he said in the sermon and that makes him a corrupt preacher,” he stated in an interview today on Kingdom FM today.

Speaking further on the issue, Sofo Kyiri Abosom stated that the arrest of Rev. Owusu Bempah is a step in the right direction.

“He was arrested because he did not exercise due patience and that has landed him where he is now and that teaches us all a lesson no matter how high our tempers rise we must always be circumspect in our reactions as we can land ourselves in trouble if care is not taken,” he advised.

The Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries was arrested last Sunday alongside three persons after being captured on tape issuing threats, brandishing weapons, and assaulting some police personnel.

Kumah Prince Michael
Kumah Prince Michael

Entertainment, Lifestyles and News ReporterPage: KumahPrinceMichael

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo Addo, Mahama clashed in Koforidua
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Tuesday September 21 declared as public holiday
15.09.2021 | Headlines
WAEC reschedules Physics and Business Management papers after massive leakage
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Milovan Rajevac to return as Black Stars head coach after Akonnor’s dismissal ?
15.09.2021 | Headlines
38-year-old Ghanaian jailed 40 months in US for online romance fraud scheme
15.09.2021 | Headlines
NPP has not neglected Owusu Bempah, Police must be allowed to do their work — Asabee
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Rev. Owusu Bempah given GHS200,000 bail after spending two nights in cells
15.09.2021 | Headlines
A/R: We've big men like Adutwum, Osei Mensah, Wontumi in Kumasi yet look at our muddy roads; everywhere is 'chakaaa' — Aputuogya residents stranded
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to host ECOWAS Heads of State over Guinea coup on Thursday
15.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line