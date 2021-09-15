Probe National Security, Police Headquarters, others Owusu Bempah mentioned in his 'bribery' sermon — Osofo Kyiri Abosom to gov't

The Founder of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Sofo Kyiri Abosom is asking government to investigate institutions and persons Reverend Owusu Bempah mentioned in his viral bribery sermon.

The Leader and Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries allegedly mentioned to his church members that he always pay monies to top persons in the Police Service, National Security and some government officials to shield him anytime he runs into problems.

In reaction, Sofo Kyiri Abosom is asking the institutions and persons mentioned in the video to come out and debunk the man of God’s comments if his comments are false or be investigated.

“I have pleaded that Owusu Bempah must be bailed but when that is granted he himself and the Police Service, National Security and the Office of the President must all come clear because until then the entire nation will believe what he said in the sermon and that makes him a corrupt preacher,” he stated in an interview today on Kingdom FM today.

Speaking further on the issue, Sofo Kyiri Abosom stated that the arrest of Rev. Owusu Bempah is a step in the right direction.

“He was arrested because he did not exercise due patience and that has landed him where he is now and that teaches us all a lesson no matter how high our tempers rise we must always be circumspect in our reactions as we can land ourselves in trouble if care is not taken,” he advised.

The Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries was arrested last Sunday alongside three persons after being captured on tape issuing threats, brandishing weapons, and assaulting some police personnel.