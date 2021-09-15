ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.09.2021 Social News

Only parts of elective Maths, English WASSCE questions were circulated online – WAEC

Only parts of elective Maths, English WASSCE questions were circulated online – WAEC
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said extracts of questions for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) elective Mathematics 2 paper and Section ‘A’ of English Language 2 were found circulating on some social media platforms prior to the examination.

WAEC said it came to the realisation after scrutinising some questions circulating in online groups purporting to be the questions prior to the examinations, which were written on 9th and 13th September 2021.

Head of the Council's Test Administration Division, George Ohene-Mantey, said, “the Council's monitoring revealed the circulation of numerous versions of questions, both printed and handwritten.”

“After the administration of the test, careful scrutiny of the several versions received indicated that extracts of parts of the questions in mathematics elective two and section A of English Language two were circulated on social media platforms.”

Though Mr. Ohene-Mantey said “the circulation was not extensive,” he added that the council will continue to be vigilant.

“Additionally, the Council would deploy various internationally accepted assessment procedures and interventions within its domain to guarantee the credibility of results. Consequently, those found culpable would be sanctioned,” he added.

Two papers in the ongoing examination, physics and business management, have also been rescheduled.

The exact reason for the rescheduling of the papers, which were set to be written on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, was not given.

Mr. Ohene-Mantey further singled out some schools which the council suspects have “intent to cheat.”

They include Ejisu Senior High Technical School, Tepa Senior High School, Yeji Senior High School, Kind David Senior High School at Somanya, and Ideal College at Sunyani.

---citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
WASSCE exam leaks: Let’s invite international assessors to break WAEC monopoly – Kofi Asare
15.09.2021 | Social News
Transferring Sexually molesting teachers to another school is non-starter, they'll continue their acts there – Africa Education Watch
15.09.2021 | Social News
Africa Education Watch petitions CID to probe alleged WASSCE leaks
15.09.2021 | Social News
V/R: 3 persons arrested for engaging in police recruitment scam at Akatsi
15.09.2021 | Social News
Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: 16-year-old girl drowns in Black Volta after canoe capsizes
15.09.2021 | Social News
Install CCTV cameras at public, private structures to track terrorists — NCCE
15.09.2021 | Social News
A/R: Professor Joseph Amoako Tuffour Enstooled as Abadwumhene After 27 years of litigation.
15.09.2021 | Social News
Statistical Service to release provisional results of 2021 PHC on September 22
15.09.2021 | Social News
Six persons die in Huni-Ano road accident
15.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line