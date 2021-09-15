Only parts of elective Maths, English WASSCE questions were circulated online – WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said extracts of questions for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) elective Mathematics 2 paper and Section ‘A’ of English Language 2 were found circulating on some social media platforms prior to the examination.

WAEC said it came to the realisation after scrutinising some questions circulating in online groups purporting to be the questions prior to the examinations, which were written on 9th and 13th September 2021.

Head of the Council's Test Administration Division, George Ohene-Mantey, said, “the Council's monitoring revealed the circulation of numerous versions of questions, both printed and handwritten.”

“After the administration of the test, careful scrutiny of the several versions received indicated that extracts of parts of the questions in mathematics elective two and section A of English Language two were circulated on social media platforms.”

Though Mr. Ohene-Mantey said “the circulation was not extensive,” he added that the council will continue to be vigilant.

“Additionally, the Council would deploy various internationally accepted assessment procedures and interventions within its domain to guarantee the credibility of results. Consequently, those found culpable would be sanctioned,” he added.

Two papers in the ongoing examination, physics and business management, have also been rescheduled.

The exact reason for the rescheduling of the papers, which were set to be written on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, was not given.

Mr. Ohene-Mantey further singled out some schools which the council suspects have “intent to cheat.”

They include Ejisu Senior High Technical School, Tepa Senior High School, Yeji Senior High School, Kind David Senior High School at Somanya, and Ideal College at Sunyani.

