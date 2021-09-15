ModernGhana logo
NPP has not neglected Owusu Bempah, Police must be allowed to do their work — Asabee

A National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Asamoah Boateng popularly known as Asabee has denied reports that his party has neglected Rev. Owusu Bempah to sleep in police cells.

He said even though he and some others have been in touch with the police and Rev. Bempah, he feels when it comes to matters of the law, the police must be allowed to do their work.

“We have taken steps on the matter, not steps that will impede police investigations though. Truthfully, Rev Bempah erred by refusing to respond to the invitation of the police. I would have sent my boys to the police station, after all it was only a statement they wanted.
“Even if they would have been charged, they would still be allowed to go home. This is a new IGP who has his style of working. If we continually step in in matters such as this, we the leaders of the country are not helping the police,” he told Kofi Adoma on Angel TV on Wednesday morning.
He continued, “we have not neglected him at all, we are seriously following the case. Even just last night, I spoke to a senior police officer on this matter.”

The NPP firebrand said the issue was not a murder case that would require any serious sanctions but a mere misunderstanding.

He advised Ghanaians to be patient sometimes and comply with the law in such matters, adding that, “we expected the police to have bailed him because it was a bailable offense.”

He said the issue is now with the court and investigations are being made into it, he is hopeful “things will get better.”

Mr. Asamoah was reacting to critics that the NPP has neglected the clergyman who is a well-known associate of the party.

Meanwhile, the Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has been granted bail of GH¢200,000 with two sureties on Wednesday afternoon.

