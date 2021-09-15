UPDATE: WAEC issues strict internal controls and compliance after massive WASSCE leaks

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has put in place strict internal controls and compliance by all staff in line with the security regulations of the Council.

This comes after the Council reschedules Physics 2 and 1, and Business Management 2 and 1 exams due to what ModernGhana News has learnt is mass leakage of the papers.

The Council added that other measures put in place to forestall future leakages include increased inspection and monitoring of various centers, withdrawal of some supervisors and invigilators from providing services for the Council and scrutiny of scripts of schools where cheating has been reported.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of the Council, WAEC stated that it remained focused on its mandate to conduct credible examinations at all levels.

“Despite the challenges, we are steadfast in our commitment to conduct the 2021 examinations,” it said.

There were reports of WAEC rescheduling two papers on Wednesday morning due to what our sources say was mass leaks of the questions.

Students who had prepared for the Physics and Business Management papers could not write due to the rescheduling.

Even though WAEC admits some of the questions were seen on some rogue websites, WhatsApp and Telegrams groups, it refuses to admit it as “leakage”.

Following the consistent reportage about leaks, the Council have decided to put in place some measures to discourage the perpetrators.

In addition to the measures mentioned above, some 11 schools with “intent to cheat” are being closely monitored. They include; Ejisu Senior High Technical school, Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High school, Yeji Senior High school and Tepa Senior High school.

Others are King David College, Somanya, Ideal College Sunyani, Christ the King Senior High school, Obuasi, and Modern Senior High school, Kpong.

The rest are Modern Senior High school, Kintampo, Oyoko Methodist Senior High school and Klo Agogo Senior High school.

The Council also admitted similar leaks had occurred with the Mathematics (Elective) and English Language papers written on the 9th and 13 September respectively, however saying that “the circulation was not extensive.”