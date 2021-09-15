Statistical Service to release provisional results of 2021 PHC on September 22

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) will on September 22 release provisional results for the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

That will be the first-time provisional results will be released within three months of the Census Night.

This was contained in a statement from the Service copied to the Ghana News Agency, which published the Product Release Calendar for the 2021 PHC.

The Calendar previews the data products that would be generated from the 2021 PHC.

The purpose of the Calendar, the statement said, was to provide information to stakeholders and data users on when data products from the census would be made available to the public to promote extensive usage of the census figures.

The Calendar features six different types of publications and eight interactive and user-friendly products to be released within the next two years to meet the diverse needs of data users.

The publications are; the Preliminary Report, Residential Proximity to Essential Services Report, General Report, Thematic Reports, Analytical Reports, and the Census Atlas.

Other products are; policy briefs, interactive census results dashboard, infographics, dissemination seminars, webinars for data users, videos, fact sheets, and one per cent Public Use Microdata Sample.

The 2021 PHC will provide updated demographic, socio-economic and housing data for research, policy, and planning over the next decade.

The 2021 PHC, is the nation's first fully digital census utilising technology to enhance census implementation and data quality.

The use of technology helped in capturing real-time data, quality monitoring and facilitated faster data processing and results for early release.

GNA