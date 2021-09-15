ModernGhana logo
15.09.2021 Social News

Court adjourns Abesim killer case to October 5

The case involving a 28-year-old man, Richard Appiah, standing trial for the alleged killing of two boys has been adjourned to October 5, 2021.

This was after the prosecution team told the court that they are awaiting a post-mortem report on the remains.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane, who asked for an adjournment of the case, explained that an autopsy on the two boys had been done and a full report from the medical officer will be made available in the next few days.

Richard Appiah is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two others, aged between 12 and 15 years.

After reports were made to the police on August 20, 2021, they found one of the deceased cut into pieces in a fridge, while two other deceased persons were found in other rooms in Richard Appiah's home.

Police later discovered intestines believed to belong to one of the victims buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim. Police have since exhumed the intenstines pending analysis and forensic examination.

Two cutlasses with bloodstains were also retrieved from the scene.

The identity of the third victim who was cut into pieces is yet to be identified.

The suspect was arrested in Abesim after a relative of one of the victims reported to the Sunyani Police about his missing son on August 20, 2021.

