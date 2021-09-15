Breaking News: Massive leakage hits WAEC again as two WASSCE papers cancelled

The West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WAEC) has cancelled two papers for the 2021 examination period due to “mass leakage.”

The Business Management and Physics papers scheduled for today Wednesday had to be cancelled.

Headmasters who had prepared to go to the various centers had to return after they received information from WAEC that the papers have been cancelled.

Science and Business students who had prepared to write the papers at 8:30am simultaneously were disappointed upon receiving news of the cancellation.

The leaked questions, which now comes in a handwritten format, copies which are available to ModernGhana News are similar to the original questions on the WAEC exam papers which the students would have written today.

ModernGhana checks show that the papers were leaked around midnight on Wednesday.

Even though there have been leakages on several occasions in the past, critics say it is becoming too rampant in the past few years, fearing for the future of students the current educational system is churning out.

For now, it is not clear exactly what the Ghana Education Service and WAEC will do.

The Ghana Education Service is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.