ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.09.2021 Headlines

Breaking News: Massive leakage hits WAEC again as two WASSCE papers cancelled

Breaking News: Massive leakage hits WAEC again as two WASSCE papers cancelled
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WAEC) has cancelled two papers for the 2021 examination period due to “mass leakage.”

The Business Management and Physics papers scheduled for today Wednesday had to be cancelled.

Headmasters who had prepared to go to the various centers had to return after they received information from WAEC that the papers have been cancelled.

Science and Business students who had prepared to write the papers at 8:30am simultaneously were disappointed upon receiving news of the cancellation.

The leaked questions, which now comes in a handwritten format, copies which are available to ModernGhana News are similar to the original questions on the WAEC exam papers which the students would have written today.

ModernGhana checks show that the papers were leaked around midnight on Wednesday.

Even though there have been leakages on several occasions in the past, critics say it is becoming too rampant in the past few years, fearing for the future of students the current educational system is churning out.

For now, it is not clear exactly what the Ghana Education Service and WAEC will do.

The Ghana Education Service is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
You are a big failure; that’s why NPP lost many Parliamentary seats – Ofosu Ampofo 'finishes' John Boadu
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Jail Owusu Bempah, he's not a true man of God; I begged for him but I've changed my mind – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Guinea coup: Take firm stance against African governments in unpopular incumbent prolongation of tenure, human rights violations - ECOWAS told
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia's mother laid to rest at Kperiga, would have celebrated 82nd birthday today
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Contractors won’t be paid if Old Ashongman-Abokobi road is not fixed – Roads Ministry warns
15.09.2021 | Headlines
Koku Anyidoho is a vagabond — Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
15.09.2021 | Headlines
‘Forgive Owusu Bempah, he helped you to win power’ — Nigel Gaisie to NPP
14.09.2021 | Headlines
Government dancing 'kpanlogo' with NAM1, so help retrieve our locked up funds – Aggrieved Menzgold customers 'beg' Parliament
14.09.2021 | Headlines
Jean Mensa should use 2024 election to redeem herself – Mahama
14.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line