15.09.2021

Jail Owusu Bempah, he's not a true man of God; I begged for him but I've changed my mind – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Jail Owusu Bempah, he's not a true man of God; I begged for him but I've changed my mind – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
Founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has said he will jubilate by popping champagne if Rev. Owusu Bempah is jailed.

According to him, the head pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International is not a true man of God.

It comes after the arrest of Rev. Owusu Bempah and some three other persons for creating and circulation multiple videos containing threats, and the brandishing of a weapon and assault of some police personnel.

Although Osofo Kyiri Abosom had earlier pleaded for Rev. Owusu Bempah to be released, he says he has had a change of mind after watching a video of the Prophet bragging about how he bribes officers of government.

“I pleaded for him to be granted bail because he is a popular man of God but I regret doing that after watching videos of him asserting how he pays money to the security and other high ranking government officials for his parochial interest,” Osofo Kyiri Abosom said in an interview on Onua TV on Tuesday.

He further stressed, “Owusu Bempah is not a true man of God and his behaviour confirms every allegation put across against him.”

Rev. Owusu Bempah is currently on remand and will be re-arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court on Monday, September 20 for the next hearing.

